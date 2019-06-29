Jeffrey Allen Bach

WESTVILLE, IN - Jeffrey Allen Bach, 52 of Westville, passed away after a long battle with multiple sclerosis on June 27, 2019. He was born March 7, 1967 in Valparaiso to David and Marian (Foster) Bach. Jeff was a mechanic working at USA Muffler, Valparaiso and was a member of Central Christian Church of Valparaiso.

He is survived by his mother, Marian Bach; siblings, Christopher Bach, Jamie (Bronson) McCormick, and Jodie (Don) Bach-Tharp; nieces and nephews, Jessica (Bruce) Bach-Willis, Rebecca Weiler, Dewana Hammonds, Jenessa Hammonds, Bryce Weiler, Brandon Hammonds, Elizabeth DeMass, and Lacey McCormick; and a great niece, Rose Nash. Jeff was preceded in death by his father, David and sister, Cathy Weiler.

Memorial Visitation will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Memorial Service beginning at 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to MS Association of America.