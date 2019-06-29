Jeffrey Allen Bach (1967 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey Allen Bach.
Service Information
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN
46383
(219)-462-0535
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jeffrey Allen Bach

WESTVILLE, IN - Jeffrey Allen Bach, 52 of Westville, passed away after a long battle with multiple sclerosis on June 27, 2019. He was born March 7, 1967 in Valparaiso to David and Marian (Foster) Bach. Jeff was a mechanic working at USA Muffler, Valparaiso and was a member of Central Christian Church of Valparaiso.

He is survived by his mother, Marian Bach; siblings, Christopher Bach, Jamie (Bronson) McCormick, and Jodie (Don) Bach-Tharp; nieces and nephews, Jessica (Bruce) Bach-Willis, Rebecca Weiler, Dewana Hammonds, Jenessa Hammonds, Bryce Weiler, Brandon Hammonds, Elizabeth DeMass, and Lacey McCormick; and a great niece, Rose Nash. Jeff was preceded in death by his father, David and sister, Cathy Weiler.

Memorial Visitation will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Memorial Service beginning at 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to MS Association of America.
Published in The Times on June 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.