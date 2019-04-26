Jeffrey Allen Todd

CROOKSTON, MN - Jeffrey Allen Todd, age 42, went home to be with the Lord on April 22, 2019. Jeff graduated from Hobart High School, Class of 1995 and attended Indiana State University. After his education he pursued a career in hospital plant operations, where he worked in several large hospitals. Jeff was dedicated to his work and really loved what he did for a living. Jeff has resided in Crookston, MN for the past three years where he worked as a Director of Plant Operations.

Survivors: Suzanne Todd, loving wife of 14 years, parents Herbert and Karen Todd of Hobart, Stepson Rocco (Jessica) Calipari , Stepdaughter Heather (Mark) Hutnick, step-grandson Owen Hutnick, maternal grandfather Sebar Eldon (Wanda) Ward and many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. Preceded in death by maternal grandmother Dorthy Ward, paternal grandmother June Todd and devoted sister Christy Lynn Sapper.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at 760 N Union Street, Hobart, IN. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Jeff's honor to Suzanne Todd.