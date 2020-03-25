Jeffrey DeArmond

VALPARAISO, IN - Jeff's life began on May 27, 1952 in Hammond, IN as the son of Don and Millie DeArmond, with siblings Linda and Don.

Jeff married the love of his life, Gayla Lewis on August 1, 1981. They've spent the past 40 years loving, laughing and dancing their way through life together.

His legacy will live on through their only son, Jeff DeArmond. He was adored by his daughter-in-law Kate, and his grandchildren Grace and Beckham.

He worked at Amoco/BP for 35 years, but all that were lucky enough to have known him, knew that his true passions were his family, golfing, nature and playing guitar. All will cherish the time spent with him on the golf course and treasure the sweet sound of his voice as he entertained us with his musical talent.

Jeff will forever be remembered for his beautiful character, love for life, and his stellar golf game.

Jeff was called to heaven on March 17, 2020.

Due to the current circumstances, a memorial service in Jeff's honor will be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to CROWN CREMATION.