Jeffrey "Jeff" James Shebesta

CHICAGO, IL - Jeffrey "Jeff" James Shebesta age 43 passed away suddenly at his home in Chicago, IL as a result of a heart attack. Jeff was born in Madison, WI on June 27, 1977. He graduated from Verona High School in 1995 and the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1999. He received his law degree from the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana in 2002. He was employed as assistant general counsel at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois.

Jeff was an outstanding dad to Emily, age 11, and Caleb, age 9. He took a great interest in their school work and all their activities. They were truly his pride and joy.

He was a loving son to Jim and Lynn Shebesta, and wonderful brother to Kevin (Sarah) Shebesta. He is also survived by his former wife and loving friend, Kate (nee Walla) Shebesta, and nephews Aaron and Nathan.

Jeff was a kind, generous, dedicated man who supported and volunteered for various charities. He was a member of Old St. Mary's parish in Chicago where he was a religious education teacher and had recently joined the parish counsel. He was a former resident of Schererville, IN and former parishioner of St. Thomas More in Munster, IN.

Funeral services were held on September 5, 2020 at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Madison, WI. Memorials may be made to the Chicago KICS football club or www.chicagosfoodbank.org in Jeff's memory.