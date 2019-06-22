Jeffrey Joseph Attar

FRANKFORT, IN - Jeffrey Joseph Attar, age 52, a resident of Frankfort formerly of Crown Point, IN was taken suddenly from this earth on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Loving father of Jacob, Kory and Alex Attar; beloved son of Judith (Bonahoom) and the late Andrew Attar; dearest brother of Andy (Kari) Attar, Twin Jodi Attar, Scott Attar and Jennifer (Fiancée Kelly Keagy) Attar; cherished significant other of Jill Plesha; proud uncle of Kelsi, Adam, Collin and Kirstin and many special relatives, loved ones, co-workers and friends. Jeff was a Sales Leader for St. Farm Insurance Company; he worked for St. Farm Insurance for nearly 30 years. He loved coaching all of his son's sports activities in Frankfort, he coached little league baseball, basketball, football and lacrosse.

The family will receive friends at KURTZ MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 102 E. Francis Rd, New Lenox IL 60451 on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 9:00 PM. Funeral Service will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 7659 W. Sauk Trail, Frankfort, IL 60423 on Monday, June 24, 2019, Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM with a visitation from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Gastro-Intestinal Research Foundation (University of Chicago Hospitals), www.giresearchfountation.org, , www.st.jude.org, or the , would be appreciated. For information

www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-8485-3700.