Jeffrey Keever

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Jeffrey Keever, 49 of Schererville, passed away January 6, 2020 in Wheatfield, IN. Jeff was born on July 20, 1970 the son of Robert and Gertrude Keever in Thornton, IL. He is survived by his loving wife Laura Keever and his children Luke and Makenzie. He is also survived by his sister Lori (Jim) Koditek and his parents. His nieces and nephew Sean, Emily, and Ashley also survive. A grandfather James Williamson survives as well. Jeff "Lloyd" Keever, was a trucker for 24 years. Jeff, taking pride in his calling as a trucker, was also an original member of the worldwide semi truck club, "Chi-town Large Cars." Jeff spent his spare time, helping people, in and out of his club. He was well known for his huge heart, and his sense of humor. Anyone who knew Jeff, knew he loved his club, friends and that his club and friends loved him. Especially his two best friends Johnny Boersma of Mission One and Kris Santoianni "Kut" President of Chi-Town Large Cars.

Jeff was loved by many. He put his heart into every friendship he had. Jeff was everybody's "guy." His proudest accomplishments were his 25 years of marriage to his wife Laura, and their two amazing children (Luke and Makenzie). Jeff was a proud father and husband and enjoyed watching his daughter play travel softball and his son play baseball. He will truly be missed by all of his friends and family.

Visitation will be held Friday January 10, 2020 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME at 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday January 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. also at KISH FUNERAL HOME. Memorials may be directed to Laura to establish a college fund for his children. Condolences may be sent at kishfuneralhome.net.