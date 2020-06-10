Jeffrey L. Martin
Jeffrey L. Martin

VALPARAISO, IN - Jeffrey L. Martin, 67, of Valparaiso, affectionately known as "Martino" by his friends, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020. He was born April 7, 1953 in Gary, IN to George and Mary (Yednak) Martin and graduated from East Gary Edison High School. Jeff made his career for 30 years with U.S. Can Company. Following local sporting teams, especially the White Sox, and Bears brought him joy and despair. Listening to classic rock music and playing his guitar brought him special memories. Serving as "Papa Bear" to his grandkids brought him the greatest satisfaction in his life. On November 9, 1970 he married the love of his life, Melodee Wignall who survives along with their children, Brad Martin (Carrie), Tara Kroledge and Trisha Schmidt (Casey) all of Valparaiso, brother, Bob Martin and grandchildren: Madison, Ashlee, Reese, Cody, Austin, Brett, Bradley, Miles and Mason. He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister and five brothers.

A private family ceremony will be held following cremation at Angelcrest Crematory.



Published in The Times on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 8, 2020
Fondly remember Jeff from working at Eduson, sending prayers to the family.
Eleanor Vanderlin
June 8, 2020
Jeff was an outstanding base ball player I watched him play and was a friend during the school years. I was good friends with his late brother Joel. I also remember his wife from school. Prayers for the family.
kenny eagle
Friend
June 8, 2020
I remember how much he loved Melodee and sports. May you rest in peace. Prayers for his family.
Sherril Larimore Tokarsi
Classmate
