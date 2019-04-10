Deacon Jeffrey Michael Schmelter

HOUSTON, TX - Deacon Jeffrey Michael Schmelter, age 64, lost his valiant battle with lung cancer on March 23, 2019, when he passed away peacefully. God was kind enough to let his son, Ryan, and some of his close friends be with him as he took his last breath. He was born in Gary, IN, on May 6, 1954, but called Houston, TX, home for over thirty-two years.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Jeff will be held on April 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bridget's Church, 107 Main Street, Hobart, IN.

In lieu of flower contributions may be made to Isaiah House (www.cnc-inc.org) in Jeff's memory.

