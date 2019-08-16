Jeffrey P. Bernard

LANSING, IL - Jeffrey P. Bernard, age 58 of Lansing, IL, went home to his Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 10, 2019. He is survived by his loving mother: Janet (nee Adam); two sisters: Joan Renee Yalley and Kathryn (Scott Clark) Bernard; and three nieces: Nastassia (Matthew Galvin) Yalley, Ashley Bernard-Clark, and Taylor Bernard-Clark. Also surviving is his beloved dog, Gidget; and many friends. Jeff was preceded in death by his father: Clarence Bernard.

Friends are invited to visit with Jeff's family on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, 2505 Indiana Ave., Lansing, IL. The funeral service will follow at 1:30 PM at the church. Jeff will be laid to rest near his father in Oak Glen Lutheran Cemetery in Lansing. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jeff's name to Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church.

Jeff received a Bachelor's Degree from Ball State University in Muncie, IN. He was employed in Real Estate sales. He enjoyed woodworking and building things; architecture; and cars. Jeff had a great sense of humor and loved his dog, Gidget. He will be missed by his family and many friends. www.schroederlauer.com