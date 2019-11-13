Jeffrey Zart

GRIFFITH, IN - Jeffrey Zart, 65, of Griffith, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years Sue; devoted sons, Andy (Ashley) Zart, Chris (Melissa) Zart; grandchildren Gabe, Mila, Grace Zart; father Jim Zart; twin brother David (Connie) Zart; brother Randy (Carol) Zart; sisters Terri McGuffey, Cindy Battle; best friends Jeff and Bonnie Towne; many additional loving family and friends. Jeffery was preceded in death by his mother Ruth, brother Scott, four legged children Rascal and Bailey.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN 46322. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Life Point Church (formerly Hessville Assembley of God), 7350 Kennedy Ave., Hammond, IN 46323. The family will be greeting friends at 10:00 AM, prior to the Funeral Service.

Jeffrey was a member of Life Point Church, he was a man of strong faith, and he was a loving husband, father, and grandpa. In lieu of flowers, donations to Treasured Friends in Jeffrey's honor would be appreciated.

