Jen May Dorris
{ "" }
Jen Mei Dorris

ST. JOHN, IN - Jen Mei Dorris, age 78, of St. John passed away July 22, 2020.

Survived by her loving husband Thomas "Ben", son David (Laura) Allen, daughter Marcia (David) Rigg; grandchildren, Taylor Allen, Lauren Wise, and Carley Allen.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, #1 Wilhelm St., Schererville with Rev. Martin Dobrzynski officiating. At rest St. Michael's Cemetery.

Friends are invited to visit with Jen's family on Tuesday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave.) with prayer service at 6:00 p.m. COVID-19 protocol, masks required.

Jen was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to St. Michael Catholic Church.



Published in The Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home
JUL
28
Prayer Service
06:00 PM
Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home
JUL
29
Funeral service
10:30 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home
7607 W Lincoln Hwy
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 322-6616
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 26, 2020
I will always remember her as a petite and mighty matriarch with strong faith and grace. I'm sure she is with our Lord. RIP Jen Mei
Kim Muszak
Friend
July 25, 2020
en so sorry to hear about your wife.
You and your family are in our prayers.
I am out of town and will not be able to attend the service.
Tim Hazard
Acquaintance
