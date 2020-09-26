Jennie Lou Wollam

WESTVILLE, IN - Jennie Lou Wollam, 76 of Westville, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020. She was born February 7, 1944 in North Judson to Lee and Belva (Myers) Comer. Jennie began her career at Bethlehem Steel and then worked as the deputy register of deeds for Porter County. She was a member of Heartland Christian Center, Valparaiso. Jennie was a very devoted Christian; she took joy in spending time reading scriptures and devotions. She loved God's creation; the outdoors, animals, and caring for her award winning flower gardens.

Jennie is survived by her children: Terry (Lori) Staffeld and Tina Kidd; and sister, Bonnie (Walt) Pazdalski. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry Wollam; and son-in-law, Ron Kidd.

Visitation will be Monday, September 28, 2020 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Service beginning at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartland Christian Center.