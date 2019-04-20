Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jennie Rehtorik Wynkoop.

Jennie Rehtorik Wynkoop

VALPARAISO, IN - Jennie Rehtorik Wynkoop, 70 of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019. She was born November 27, 1948 in Puerto Rico to Rafael and Eloisa (Suarez) Rodriguez. Jennie had worked for ten years at Control Resources as a paralegal and was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Chesterton.

Jennie is survived by her sons, Christopher M. (Cathy) Rehtorik and Mark A. (Susan) Rehtorik; grandchildren, Vanessa (Bill) Zarnowski and Alex, Addison, Grace, and Katie Rehtorik; and great grandchildren, Hailey, Logan, Liam, Oliver, and Emeris Zarnowski. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Wynkoop in 2016 and her parents.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Service beginning at 6:00 PM. Cremation will take place at Angelcrest Crematory with a private burial of ashes. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to .