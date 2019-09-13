Jennie T. (nee Trembicki) Woynaroski

PORTAGE, IN - Jennie T. (nee Trembicki) Woynaroski, age 97, of Portage, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019. She was born on October 30, 1921 in Gary, Indiana to the late Walter and Anna Trembicki. On June 20, 1945 she married Theodore M. Woynaroski. Jennie was a dedicated member of Divine Providence Polish National Catholic Church. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her grandchildren and her great grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary Ann (Danny) Lester; sons, Robert S. (Jane) Woynaroski, Ben (Claudette) Woynaroski; 12 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; sister, Harriet Wegrzyn; and lifelong dear friend, Eve Meus.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Woynaroski; son, William Woynaroski; sisters, Mary Bentley, Albina Niloff and Dolores Rospierski; brothers, Casey, Anthony and Joseph Trembicki.

Visitation for Jennie will be held Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm at REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave., Portage. A funeral service will take place Monday, September 16, 2019 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Portage.