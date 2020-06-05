Jennifer Ellen Scherer

ROSSVILLE, GA -

Jennifer Ellen Scherer, 44, of Rossville, GA, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at her home.

She was born June 8, 1975, in Merrillville, IN, a daughter of the late Jerry and Virginia (Yancey) Sullivan. She grew up in Merrillville and graduated from Portage High School in 1993. She continued her education at Ivy Tech Community College, obtaining a Certified Surgical First Assistant (CSFA) certificate.

On April 23, 2011, she married Jeffery B. Scherer. They made their first home in Apison, Tennessee, and then Rossville, GA.

A loving and caring wife and mother, she loved her husband and son, which she referred to as "the boys." Enjoying the outdoors, she took pleasure in gardening, raising both flowers and vegetables, and in the warm months, visiting the beach. Fondly remembered as a great cook; she sometimes danced her way through meal preparation and was the household authority.

She was a member of East Brainerd Baptist Church in Chattanooga, TN.

She is survived by her husband, Jeff; a son, Jackson; brothers, Kevin (Cindy) Sullivan of Nabb, Daniel (Audrey) Sullivan of LaPorte, Jim (Amy) Sullivan of Valparaiso and Jerry Sullivan of Hobart.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandmother, Wanda Yancey and grandfather, Richard Yancey.

The funeral service is 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Liberty Bible Church, 115 S. Sturdy Road, Valparaiso, IN with visitation from 5:00 p.m. until the service at the church. Entombment will be in Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso. Arrangements are by Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.

Memorials in Jennifer's honor are to the Jackson Scherer Educational Fund.

Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.