Jennifer Ellen Scherer
1975 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jennifer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jennifer Ellen Scherer

ROSSVILLE, GA -

Jennifer Ellen Scherer, 44, of Rossville, GA, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at her home.

She was born June 8, 1975, in Merrillville, IN, a daughter of the late Jerry and Virginia (Yancey) Sullivan. She grew up in Merrillville and graduated from Portage High School in 1993. She continued her education at Ivy Tech Community College, obtaining a Certified Surgical First Assistant (CSFA) certificate.

On April 23, 2011, she married Jeffery B. Scherer. They made their first home in Apison, Tennessee, and then Rossville, GA.

A loving and caring wife and mother, she loved her husband and son, which she referred to as "the boys." Enjoying the outdoors, she took pleasure in gardening, raising both flowers and vegetables, and in the warm months, visiting the beach. Fondly remembered as a great cook; she sometimes danced her way through meal preparation and was the household authority.

She was a member of East Brainerd Baptist Church in Chattanooga, TN.

She is survived by her husband, Jeff; a son, Jackson; brothers, Kevin (Cindy) Sullivan of Nabb, Daniel (Audrey) Sullivan of LaPorte, Jim (Amy) Sullivan of Valparaiso and Jerry Sullivan of Hobart.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandmother, Wanda Yancey and grandfather, Richard Yancey.

The funeral service is 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Liberty Bible Church, 115 S. Sturdy Road, Valparaiso, IN with visitation from 5:00 p.m. until the service at the church. Entombment will be in Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso. Arrangements are by Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.

Memorials in Jennifer's honor are to the Jackson Scherer Educational Fund.

Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Liberty Bible Church
Send Flowers
JUN
9
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Liberty Bible Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved