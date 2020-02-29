Jennifer L. Gaspar

LOWELL, IN - Jennifer L Gaspar, age 37, of Lowell, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020. She is survived by her husband Jason Gaspar, children Ava and Ryan, parents Andrew and Mary Kern, brothers Christopher (Nicole) Kern and Jason (Heather) Kern, Mother-in-law, Beth (the late Jim Gaspar) Gaspar, Brother-in-law Nick (Rebekah) Gaspar, Sister-in-law Jaymee (Michael) Brutout, and numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nephew and Nieces.

As per her wishes, Jennifer will be cremated and a memorial visitation will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave in St. John, on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 12:00-6:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 10:00 a.m.

