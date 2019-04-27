Jennifer Rebecca Bielefeld

Guest Book
  • "My deepest sympathies. May the "God of all..."
    - Ashley
Service Information
St Edwards Church
216 S Nichols St
Lowell, IN 46356
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Edward's Parish
Lowell, IN
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Edward's Parish
Lowell, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jennifer Rebecca Bielefeld

LOWELL, IN - Jennifer Rebecca Bielefeld, 52, of Lowell, IN, passed away April 6, 2019, in Crown Point, IN. She is survived by her mother Elaine Bielefeld (Engle); her siblings Matt Bielefeld (Kathy), Chris Bielefeld (Beth), Jon Bielefeld (Julie), Rusty Bielefeld (Ellen), Melanie Bielefeld, Michael Bielefeld (Jenny), and Megan Griffin (Stephen); her much loved nieces and nephews: Allison, Emily, Casey, Owen, Sydney, Samantha, Alexis, Timothy, Calvin, and Devin; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and global circles of beloved friends.

Jennifer was preceded in death by her father Joseph Claude Bielefeld, and her grandparents Robert and Margaret Engle (O'Dea) and Claude and Marcella Bielefeld (Rascher.

Family and friends are invited to a memorial service in Jennifer's honor to be held May 4, 2019, at St. Edward's Parish in Lowell. Visitation in the church begins at 10:00 a.m. with mass at 11:00 a.m. A luncheon will follow in the gym. Friends may also gather Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at 337 E. Woodland Court. Cremation by Crown Cremation Services. Burial will be private. We ask that in lieu of flowers, please consider a comment or contribution in her memory to the www.go

fundme.com-Jennifer-R-Bielefeld-Memorial-Fund Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes. May her memory be blessed through you.
Published in The Times on Apr. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.