Jennifer Rebecca Bielefeld

LOWELL, IN - Jennifer Rebecca Bielefeld, 52, of Lowell, IN, passed away April 6, 2019, in Crown Point, IN. She is survived by her mother Elaine Bielefeld (Engle); her siblings Matt Bielefeld (Kathy), Chris Bielefeld (Beth), Jon Bielefeld (Julie), Rusty Bielefeld (Ellen), Melanie Bielefeld, Michael Bielefeld (Jenny), and Megan Griffin (Stephen); her much loved nieces and nephews: Allison, Emily, Casey, Owen, Sydney, Samantha, Alexis, Timothy, Calvin, and Devin; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and global circles of beloved friends.

Jennifer was preceded in death by her father Joseph Claude Bielefeld, and her grandparents Robert and Margaret Engle (O'Dea) and Claude and Marcella Bielefeld (Rascher.

Family and friends are invited to a memorial service in Jennifer's honor to be held May 4, 2019, at St. Edward's Parish in Lowell. Visitation in the church begins at 10:00 a.m. with mass at 11:00 a.m. A luncheon will follow in the gym. Friends may also gather Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at 337 E. Woodland Court. Cremation by Crown Cremation Services. Burial will be private. We ask that in lieu of flowers, please consider a comment or contribution in her memory to the www.go

fundme.com-Jennifer-R-Bielefeld-Memorial-Fund Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes. May her memory be blessed through you.