Jep J. Blackmon, Jr.

DeMOTTE, IN - Jep J. Blackmon, Jr., age 74 of Demotte, passed away on August 9, 2019. He was a veteran of the Viet Nam War- U.S. ARMY RANGER, BIG RED 1. Jep was a retired Correctional Officer for the Indiana Department of Corrections. He was a lifetime member of the Lowell Colfax Lodge No. 378 F. & A.M., past master of Knox Lodge 639, and a member of American Legion Roselawn Post No. 238.

Jep was preceded in death by his sister- Sharon Jernigan, and brother, George Blackmon. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Roylene Blackmon; three sons, Casey (Elizabeth) Blackmon of Lake Dale, Wesley Buck (Missy) Blackmon of Hebron, Robert Blackmon of Demotte; five grandchildren; two brothers, J.B. Blackmon, James Blackmon; sister, Carol (James) Jernigan. Several nieces and nephew.

Funeral Services will be private. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (CROWN POINT) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com