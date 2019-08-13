Jep J. Blackmon Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jep J. Blackmon Jr..
Service Information
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-769-0044
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jep J. Blackmon, Jr.

DeMOTTE, IN - Jep J. Blackmon, Jr., age 74 of Demotte, passed away on August 9, 2019. He was a veteran of the Viet Nam War- U.S. ARMY RANGER, BIG RED 1. Jep was a retired Correctional Officer for the Indiana Department of Corrections. He was a lifetime member of the Lowell Colfax Lodge No. 378 F. & A.M., past master of Knox Lodge 639, and a member of American Legion Roselawn Post No. 238.

Jep was preceded in death by his sister- Sharon Jernigan, and brother, George Blackmon. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Roylene Blackmon; three sons, Casey (Elizabeth) Blackmon of Lake Dale, Wesley Buck (Missy) Blackmon of Hebron, Robert Blackmon of Demotte; five grandchildren; two brothers, J.B. Blackmon, James Blackmon; sister, Carol (James) Jernigan. Several nieces and nephew.

Funeral Services will be private. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (CROWN POINT) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com


logo
Published in The Times on Aug. 13, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.