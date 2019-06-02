Dr. Jerald E. Smith

Dr. Jerald E. Smith was born in Grand Island, Nebraska on June 15, 1931, the eldest son to Selma and Edward Smith and brother Edgar (decd.) He and his wife, Darlene were blessed with three children: Brent (Linda) Smith, Shari (Dan, decd.,and David) LeMonnier Staniszeski and Craig (Cindy)Smith, and all their families, Lindsey (Mike) Wagner, Katie, Julianna, Lauren and Luke, Kyle Smith MD, Courtney (Mike) Neal, Hadley and Josie, Brent Smith Jr. MD, Flynn LeMonnier, Claire LeMonnier, Brandon (Kayla) Smith, Jason Smith, and Scott Smith. Jerry truly left a legacy of laughter, love, loyalty, joy and faithfulness.

Jerry, aka "Bruno", played football in high school. As the heaviest player on the team at 185 pounds, he played tackle for the undefeated state champions, Grand Island Islanders his junior and senior years. He attended University of Nebraska for undergraduate and medical school where he was a straight 'A' student. After serving in the United States Air Force, he and Darlene moved to Munster, Indiana in 1959. "Doc," as most people called him, practiced family medicine for 45 years at the Hammond Clinic. As an admired and sought after family practitioner, he delivered babies from babies that he had delivered. His patients were important to him and he was important to them.

Always a servant, he became the Munster High School team physician. He began with the football team when it was established, volunteered every Friday night until 2011 and was always available the following Saturday morning to address the lingering injuries from the night before. He was the attending physician at over 400 games for the Munster players as well as their opponents. For over 45 years Jerry remained involved in treating Munster football, basketball and wrestling athletes.

On December 13, 1987, Dr. Jerald E Smith was inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame alongside football legends such as Knute Rockne, Ara Parseghian and the Notre Dame 'Four Horseman'.

At the age of 50, Jerry discovered another athletic passion: cycling. He rode his bike seven days a week; if the weather was too bad, he rode his stationary bike indoors. The consistent adrenaline rush of cycling was evident in the constant smile on his face. It's remarkable that at 80 years of age "Dr. Fuji" as he was called, logged 12,280 miles in 2010 averaging to 236 miles per week. Riding was Jerry's sanctuary. He road mostly alone, but never considered himself unaccompanied because he spent that time with God. As he witnessed the beauty of God's creation, he would pray. Jerry said, "I pray when I'm riding. I am riding with God. I pray for everything because I know God listens and He cares." Jerry and Darlene creatively joined Reverend Dick Rogers of Westminster Presbyterian Church and launched a cycling ministry. They led summer trips all over the US exploring our nation, each other and God.

Darlene and Jerry enjoyed 62 years of marriage. She flew first into the arms of Jesus on December 6, 2018. Now Jerry is once again with his sweetheart as he was born in Heaven on May 14, 2019.

Please join us at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Avenue Munster, IN on Friday, June 7 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. for a gathering of family and friends.

Service will be Saturday, June 8 at 11:00 a.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 8955 Columbia Avenue, Munster IN. www.kishfuneralhome.net