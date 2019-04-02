Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerald (Jay) Juliano.

Jerald (Jay) Juliano

CHESTERTON, IN - Jay passed away in his home on March 26,2019, after a long and courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Jay was born on October 28, 1944, in Chicago, IL to Evangeline and Jerry Juliano. Jay received his Respiratory Therapy License after graduating from Triton College in Illinois. He went on to obtain a Masters Degree in Administration from the University of Notre Dame. He was a respiratory therapist in many Chicagoland hospitals and at Methodist Hospitals in Merrillville and Gary, IN. He also taught at Indiana University Northwest and at Ivy Tech Community College. He loved the field of respiratory therapy and served several years as the president of the Indiana State Society of Respiratory Therapists.

Jay is survived by his wife, Marguerite (Maggie); his sons Jason (Lena) and Jeremy (Annabel) and his daughter Jennifer (Louie) Frigo. His six grandchildren: Anais, Jace, Lilah, Jameson and Abbigail Juliano and Leia Frigo brought him great joy and pride. Also to survive is his father Jerry, his two brothers James (Therese) and Jack (Cheryl) along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother Evangeline (Tootsie) Juliano.

The family would like to thank VNA Hospice for their loving care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jay's name may be made to the National MS Society, 3500 DePauw Blvd., Indianapolis, IN 46268.

Per Jay's wishes, there will be no visitation; as he generously donated his body to the Indiana University School of Medicine.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated by Father Jon Plavcan on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 10:00 AM, at St. Patrick Church, Chesterton, IN.