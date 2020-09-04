Jerald William Zeha

CHESTERTON, IN - Jerald William Zeha, age 75 of Chesterton, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020. He was born on October 8, 1944 in Michigan City, IN to John and Anna (Kargol) Zeha, both of whom preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, John, Jean, and Jeanette; and by his brother-in-law, Harold.

He is survived by his loving sons, Jeremy Zeha of Portage, IN, Jeff Zeha (Heather Mulherin) of Fishers, IN and Andy Zeha of Chicago, IL; his adoring grandchildren; Drew, Madeline, and Eli; his twin sister, Joyce (Steve) Spurling of Portage, IN; his sister-in-law, Billie Zeha of Hebron, IN; along with many nieces and nephews.

After serving in the army, Jerald worked in various capacities for 42 years at US Steel, often working long hours to provide for his family. When he wasn't on the golf course or attending his kids' sporting events, he enjoyed bowling and watching the Cubs and Bears.

His greatest joy was spent with his grandchildren, chasing and playing with them. His love for family and for children was truly endless. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 6941 Central Avenue, Portage, IN 46368. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Chesterton Cemetery. Online condolences can be given at www.ee-fh.com.