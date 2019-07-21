Lieutenant Jeremy S. Gibson

CHESAPEAKE, VA - Lt. Jeremy S. Gibson, age 39 of Chesapeake, Virginia passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Jeremy was born May 15, 1980 in Merrillville, Indiana to the late David Walter Gibson and Mary Etta (Kirk) Piper. Jeremy was a Nuclear LDO for the US Navy. Jeremy joined the Navy in 2005 and started his career as a Nuclear Machinist Mate finishing in the top of his class at both A school and Power school. The Navy moved Jeremy and his family in 2006 to Washington state where he served his first sea tour on the Maine. By 2014, Jeremy had been accepted into the LDO program and was commissioned as an officer in the United States Navy. Jeremy ended his career as a Lieutenant with the USS Ford.

Jeremy enjoyed camping with his family and friends and thoroughly enjoyed any and all sports. He was a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan and loved his Green Bay Packers, along with his mother-in-law, to the chagrin of his wife and extended family.

Jeremy is survived by his loving wife, Carri (Cuellar) Gibson of Chesapeake, VA; three children Alexandra, Peyton and Dillon all at home; step-father Marvin Piper; nine siblings, Donna (Tim) Heard, Rodney (Cris) Williams, Mike (Amy) Gibson, Patty Sears, Doreen Mores, Jim Spiller, Larry Spiller, Dawn Friedlund and Artie Shumar; a loving grandmother and many loving aunts, uncles, in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and navy family.

Jeremy was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Etta Piper and his father and stepmother, David and Linda Gibson.

Family remembrances will be shared at 12:30 pm Monday, July 22, 2019 at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL 5341 Central Avenue, Portage, IN 46368. Visitation will be Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Services will follow immediately after with a procession to Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at

www.reesfuneralhomes.com