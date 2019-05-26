Jeri KaAlie "J.K." Keendoka

BURNS HARBOR, IN - Jeri KaAlie "J.K." Keendoka, age 71 of Burns Harbor, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Jeri loved the life she created for herself as a dog groomer. She was the owner of Animal Creations' Gentle Touch Grooming in South Haven, where she has been since 1990. She enjoyed feeling like she made a difference in the lives of her customers and their owners.

She loved her work, but even more so, Jeri loved her family and being a part of family activities. Jeri was born Geraldine Martin on July 18, 1947 in Corpus Christi, TX, and graduated from Whiting High School in 1965. After marriage she became Gerrie Shackleford and raised two daughters before divorcing in 1986. A strong, independent woman, Jeri will be remembered for her colorful stories and ability to make people feel comfortable and laugh, even in difficult situations.

She is survived by her daughters: Gena (Timothy) Howard of Valparaiso, Dianne (Bryon) Gaines of Valparaiso; grandsons: Seth Howard, Cody (Brenda Roy) Howard, Jacob (Tiffany Evans) Gaines; and brother, Max Martin. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, John Martin, and her twin sister, Christine Eslinger.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM with service at 11:30 AM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Road, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to VNA Hospice, Wolf Park in Battle Ground, IN, Save the Dunes, or Spay Neuter Services of Indiana.