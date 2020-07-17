1/
Jeri Lynne (Ihnat) Adams-Gonzalez
1941 - 2020
Jeri Lynne (Ihnat) Adams-Gonzalez

TUCSON, AZ - Jeri Lynne nee Ihnat Adams-Gonzalez, 78, of Tucson, AZ passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Pepe's House in TMC Hospice. Jeri was born December 5, 1941 to Irene nee Benko and Albert Michael Ihnat. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Hector Gonzalez, older brother Albert Ihnat (Tamra) and A's first wife Patricia. She leaves behind daughters Keri Hanna and Kelli (David) Dyerly; her younger brother Milo Ihnat; and six grandchildren. For those of us touched by Jeri's kindness and charity, the family asks for you to share your thoughts and memories of her by writing them down and sending them to jeriihnat@gmail.com. In addition, please perform an act of kind service for someone, just as Jeri would have done.

The funeral will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 503 Burlington Beach Rd., Valparaiso, IN 46383. Masks and hand sanitizer will be provided and current precautions observed. Visitation 10:00a.m.-10:45a.m. Memorial service in chapel 11:00a.m. followed by a light lunch at noon. A brief burial of Jeri's remains will then follow at Calvary Cemetery 2701 Willowdale Rd. Portage, IN 46368.



Published in The Times on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
JUL
20
Memorial service
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
