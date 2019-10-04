Jeri Vrtikapa (nee Carter)

VALPARAISO, IN - Jeri Vrtikapa (nee Carter) age 91, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully, Sunday, September 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Mirko Vrtikapa and sister Betty (late Lew) Rose, and family members Richard (Rose) Vrtikapa, Olga (Ted) Vukelich, Gordon Vrtikapa, Steve (Judy) Vrtikapa, and Dessa (John) Bogosian.

Jeri is survived by her three beloved daughters, Denise Langham, Beth (late Joe) Kristoff, and Laura (James) Fratzke; and her six cherished grandchildren, Adam, Garrett, Kara (Nick), Dan, Alexa and Lauren; dear in laws, Ann (late Ted) Rudman, Milena (late George) Rudman, and John (Sue) Vrtikapa; also numerous nieces, nephews, family members and Kumovi. May her memory be eternal.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, 9191 Mississippi St., Merrillville, with funeral services beginning at 10:30 a.m. V. Rev. Marko Matic officiating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. Family wishes are that any memorial contributions be made to St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church. For further information please call Mileva or David at (219) 736-5840 or www.mycalumetpark.com.