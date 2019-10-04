Jeri (Carter) Vrtikapa

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeri (Carter) Vrtikapa.
Service Information
St Sava Serbian Orthodox Chr
9191 Mississippi St
Merrillville, IN 46410
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church
9191 Mississippi St.
Merrillville, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church
9191 Mississippi St
Merrillville, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jeri Vrtikapa (nee Carter)

VALPARAISO, IN - Jeri Vrtikapa (nee Carter) age 91, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully, Sunday, September 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Mirko Vrtikapa and sister Betty (late Lew) Rose, and family members Richard (Rose) Vrtikapa, Olga (Ted) Vukelich, Gordon Vrtikapa, Steve (Judy) Vrtikapa, and Dessa (John) Bogosian.

Jeri is survived by her three beloved daughters, Denise Langham, Beth (late Joe) Kristoff, and Laura (James) Fratzke; and her six cherished grandchildren, Adam, Garrett, Kara (Nick), Dan, Alexa and Lauren; dear in laws, Ann (late Ted) Rudman, Milena (late George) Rudman, and John (Sue) Vrtikapa; also numerous nieces, nephews, family members and Kumovi. May her memory be eternal.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, 9191 Mississippi St., Merrillville, with funeral services beginning at 10:30 a.m. V. Rev. Marko Matic officiating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. Family wishes are that any memorial contributions be made to St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church. For further information please call Mileva or David at (219) 736-5840 or www.mycalumetpark.com.


logo
Published in The Times on Oct. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.