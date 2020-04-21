Jerilynne "JuJu" Johnson

DYER, IN - Jerilynne "JuJu" Johnson, age 57, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Beloved daughter of Gerald and the late Helen (nee Nemitz) Johnson. Loving sister of Katherine (Kevin) McGuffin, Wayne (Sharon) Johnson, Roseann (Eugene) Backlin, Jacqueline (Daniel) Burns, Ginger (Shannon) Johnson, Gerald (Elizabeth) Johnson, Wendy (Duane) Borcherding. Dear Aunt of 13 nephews and nieces and five great nieces and nephews. Jerilynne was loved by all who knew her and she will be missed.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to SMITS FUNERAL HOME - Dyer, IN. During these times, we encourage you to leave a message of condolence for her family on our online guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com.

