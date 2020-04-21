Jerilynne "JuJu" Johnson (1962 - 2020)
  • "Ginger, My deepest sympathies go out to you and your..."
    - Elizabeth Wittbrodt
  • "My heart is with you all in your time of sorrow. Those we..."
    - Jim Mysiewicz
  • "So very sorry for all her family members ! She was always..."
    - Jan Torres
  • "We were deeply saddened of the passing of Jerilynne. She..."
    - Kimberly and Krzysztof Szlembarski
  • "My first cousin, my maid of honor, my Godmother to my..."
    - Christine LaBadie
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN
46311
(219)-322-7300
Jerilynne "JuJu" Johnson

DYER, IN - Jerilynne "JuJu" Johnson, age 57, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Beloved daughter of Gerald and the late Helen (nee Nemitz) Johnson. Loving sister of Katherine (Kevin) McGuffin, Wayne (Sharon) Johnson, Roseann (Eugene) Backlin, Jacqueline (Daniel) Burns, Ginger (Shannon) Johnson, Gerald (Elizabeth) Johnson, Wendy (Duane) Borcherding. Dear Aunt of 13 nephews and nieces and five great nieces and nephews. Jerilynne was loved by all who knew her and she will be missed.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to SMITS FUNERAL HOME - Dyer, IN. During these times, we encourage you to leave a message of condolence for her family on our online guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com.

For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit the online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com.


Published in The Times on Apr. 21, 2020
