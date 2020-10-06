Jerome "Jerry" D. Hensley, Sr.

HIGHLAND, IN - Jerome "Jerry" D. Hensley Sr., 88, of Highland, passed away October 2, 2020. He is survived by wife: Eileen (Jewett); children: Carri (William) Cole, Diane Hensley, Kelly Hensley, and Carol Schaap; grandchildren: William E. (Kathryn) Cole, Kyle Cole, Samantha Schaap, Daniel Schaap, Kegan Hensley, Amber (Michael) Shumate, Xavier Lush; six great-grandchildren; sisters: Mary Dooley and Gertrude Ann Kingston, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by: son J. David Hensley Jr., and brothers Fred "Hip" and Douglas Hensley.

He was born November 24, 1931 in Hammond, IN to Frederick F. and Velva V. Hensley. He graduated All Saints grade school and attended Hammond Tech. He is a Navy Veteran of the Korean War and was a long time member and past commander of the American Legion Post 180. He was a regional manager at Conrail Railroad and retired with over 30 years of experience. Throughout his life he enjoyed camping, fishing, working on cars, and helping other people when needed.

Visitation will be at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.. with a Funeral Service to be held at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m.

