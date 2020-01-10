Jerome "Jerry" Guzik (1942 - 2020)
Service Information
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
6360 Broadway
Merrillville, IN
46410
(121)-998-09070
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
6360 Broadway
Merrillville, IN 46410
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
6360 Broadway
Merrillville, IN 46410
Obituary
Jerome "Jerry" Guzik

CROWN POINT, IN - Jerome "Jerry" Guzik, age 77 of Crown Point; formerly of Tolleston and Portage, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. He was born in Gary in March of 1942 to Edward & Charlotte Guzik.

Jerry is survived by his wife Kathleen "Kathy" Guzik, brother Dennis (Barbara) Guzik, Sr.; sister Jacquelyn (Jack) Richey; his niece, nephews, and many cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Jerry was a graduate of Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary and Tolleston High School, Class of 1960. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a former employee of Ford Motor Co. and Bethlehem Steel. Jerry loved traveling and dining out with his wife.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Sunday from 2:00-6:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL. At rest Calvary Cemetery, Portage. Memorials in his name may be made out to .

Published in The Times on Jan. 10, 2020
