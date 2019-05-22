Jerome Monroe, Sr.

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Jerome Monroe, Sr. age 70, of East Chicago passed away Thursday May 16, 2019 at Golden Living Facility in Merrillville.

Survivors: two sons, Jerome Monroe, Jr. and Michael Monroe; four daughters, Melonee Hackett, Kelly R. (Chris) Robinson, Marisa Monroe, Javette Monroe; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; mother, Erma Monroe; one brother, Kenneth (Vonne) Monroe, Sr.; one sister, Terri (J.W.) Weems; one aunt, Wilma B. Davis; one uncle, Cassel (Norma) White; two nephews, Kenneth Monroe, II and Kyle (Myeisha) Monroe and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Baptist Church, 3939 Drummond Street, East Chicago. Rev. Charles L. Thompson, Jr., officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Zion Baptist Church from 10:00-11:0 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

Mr. Monroe was a veteran of the U.S Army and avid dog lover and trainer.

