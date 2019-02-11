Jerome P. "Jerry" Miller

Jerome "Jerry" P. Miller

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Jerome "Jerry" P. Miller, age 85 of Merrillville , passed away February 8, 2019. He served for the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Jerry retired from EJ&E Railroad as a locomotive engineer after 41 years and was one of the original founders of the Merrillville Volunteer Fire Department. He will be greatly missed.

Jerry was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Dolores. He is survived by his children: Tracey (John) Ouellette and Neil (Susan) Miller; grandchildren: Sam and Mitchell Miller and John Ouellette, Jr.

Visitation will be held from 2:00-8:00 p.m. on February 12, 2019, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. A funeral service will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at Burns Funeral Home. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Published in The Times on Feb. 11, 2019
