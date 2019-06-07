Jerome R. Krieter

CROWN POINT, IN - Jerome R. Krieter, age 86, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Bickford of Crown Point, IN.

Jerome is survived by his wife: Joan (Pfeifer) Krieter, children: Diane (Jeff) Reimer, Dolores (Anthony) Ughetti and Donna (Marshall) McCullough; grandchildren: Scott (Leah) Reimer, Aaron (Tammy), and Sam Reimer, Emily (Rob) Gorman, Jacob (Alexis) McCullough, Amy McCullough, Amanda McCullough, Jonathan (Alena) McCullough and Jeffrey (Misty) McCullough; great-grandchildren: Colton, Siena, Joseph, Daniel, Olive, Max and Holden; and sister-in-law: Pat Krieter. Jerome was preceded in death by parents: Andrew and Matilda Krieter; brothers: Jacob, Francis and Albert and sisters: Agnes Krieter, Catherine Krieter, Rita Seberger-Rogers, Sr. Andrea Krieter, Mary Ann King, Cecelia Kendera and Teresa Akey; mother and father-in-law: Amelia and John Pfeifer; brother-in-law: Leo Govert and sister-in-law: Shirley Pfeifer.

Jerome was discharged from the US Army in 1956 after serving in Korea and worked for NIPSCO with 34 years of service. He also worked at Patz's grocery for 13 years. He served as a Chief Ranger of Ss. Peter and Paul Court #665 in the Catholic Order of Foresters. Jerome belonged to a pinochle club for 60 years, he loved dancing at the Knoll Club. Jerome enjoyed camping, woodworking, and volunteering at God's Groceries at St. Mary Church. He was an avid Cubs and Bears fan, enjoyed Big 10 basketball and football and loved Notre Dame sports.

