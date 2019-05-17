Jerrold (Jerry) W. Freese

SOUTH BEND, IN - Jerrold (Jerry) W. Freese, 86, of South Bend, IN passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at The Center for Hospice, with his loving family by his side.Jerry was born in Hammond, IN on August 27, 1932, to the late Walter F. and Evelyn C. (Brannock) Freese.

On April 16, 1955, in Walkerton, IN he married Rita L. Singleton. Rita survives along with their daughters, Annette M. Freese and Susan M. (Steve) Sack, granddaughter, Emily C. Sack all of South Bend. Jerry was preceded in death by his brother, Donald G. Freese.

Jerry proudly serviced in the United States Coast Guard. He was a member of the American Legion Post #365, North Liberty, IN.

Jerry retired from Amtrak in 1994, after 22 years of service, as a Manager-Telecommunications. He also had 21 years with the New York Central Railroad and Penn Central Railroad, prior to working at Amtrak.After railroad retirement, Jerry's second career was with Enterprise Leasing for 21 years. Jerry and Rita have resided in the Michiana area since 1992.

Please, in lieu of flowers, make memorial contributions, in Jerry's name, to Good Shepard Lutheran Church, 1021 Manchester Drive, South Bend, IN 46628Visitation will be on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at Good Shepard Lutheran Church, 1021 Manchester Drive, South Bend, IN. Funeral Service for Jerry will begin at 3:00 P.M. at the church, with Pastor Jeff Zell, officiating.

The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home "Southwest Chapel" handled arrangements and extends its deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to Jerry's family.Condolences maybe expressed at our website: www.hanleyandsonsfuneralhomes.com.