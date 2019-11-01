Jerry Bohacik, Sr.

PORTAGE, IN - Jerry Bohacik, Sr., age 92 of Portage, previously of East Chicago, IN passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. He was born on February 6, 1927 in Whiting, IN to John and Kate Bohacik.

Jerry is survived by his son, Jerry (Patty) Bohacik Jr. of Valparaiso; daughter, Patricia (Lee) Nusbaum of Benton, KY; son in law, Philip (Patti) Misecko of Portage; sister, Blanche Milan of Munster; grandchildren, Jerry (Lisa) Bohacik III, Jill (Ryan) Fasel, Kim (Joe) Arthur, Becky (Richie) Lopez, Lee Nusbaum Jr., Philip (Debbie) Misecko Jr., and Holly (Aaron) Cline; great grandchildren, Gavin, Nora, Clare, Emma, Max, Ali, Andrew, Ashley, Aiden, Niko, Landen, Teague, Emma, Kenzie, Lexi and Ainsley. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 71 years, Jennie (Dan) Bohacik; daughter, Linda Misecko; his parents; and all of his other brothers and sisters.

Jerry was a United States Navy Veteran and a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hobart. He retired from the School City of East Chicago after working there for 30 years. Jerry also enjoyed working at Sears in River Oaks in Sporting Goods and retired following 20 years of service. He was a loving father and grandfather and he will be missed, not only by his family but by everyone who knew him.

Funeral Ceremony will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 6240 Grand Blvd., Hobart, IN 46342 with Pastor Frederick Lams officiating. Burial will follow at Concordia Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 10:00 a.m. at the Church. Arrangements made with EDMONDS

& eVANS FUNERAL HOME, PORTAGE CHAPEL. To leave online condolences to the family, please visit www.ee-fh.com.