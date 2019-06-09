Jerry D. Mahoney

HOMOSASSA, FL - Jerry D. Mahoney, age 80, of Homosassa, FL passed peacefully at home on Monday, May 20, 2019. He was born August, 24, 1938 in Attica, IN. Jerry was preceded in death by his wife Bernadette "Birdie" Mahoney (nee Szot). Jerry is survived by his committed companion Rose Keasey.

Jerry leaves behind children Berdean (Charles) Foster of Indio, CA, Martin Mahoney of Cedar Lake, IN, Monica Mahoney of Homosassa, FL and Sean (Michelle) Mahoney of St. John, IN. Grandchildren Corrin Foster of Austin, TX, (Brett) Ashley Foster-Henenberg of Brooklyn, NY, Mitchell Mahoney of Indianapolis, IN, and Madeline, Katharine, Jack and Amelia Mahoney of St. John, IN. Brother Dale (Dorinda) Mahoney of St. John, IN and godchildren Danita Fiacco and Laurie Gertz. Jerry was dedicated, humble and kind with a strong desire to help others. He served his country as a PFC rifleman in the United States Marine Corps with honors and worked 36 years for the city of Hammond Fire Department, retiring as Assistant Chief. Jerry owned two successful businesses and was a loyal member of the Moose Lodge. He was a member of the American Legion, The Eagles and V.F.W. and was an active parishioner of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Jerry attained his pilot's license and as he flew overhead, his children would have the American flag swaying in the wind hoping he would see them. Jerry had many hobbies, including billiards, card player and an enthusiastic boater. Jerry enjoyed phone conversations with his children and would have a smile on his face when speaking to his grandchildren.

Jerry will be remembered as a modest, mild mannered man, who was disciplined and regimented in his lifestyle. Jerry touched the lives of many people, and will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by his family and friends. A private Ceremony was held in Jerry's honor.