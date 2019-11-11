Jerry E. Bogue

ST. JOHN, IN - Jerry E. Bogue, age 78, late of St. John, Indiana passed away peacefully at home on November 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Donna for 42 years. Loving father of Kim Vincent, Jerry D. Bogue, late Dean Scalzitti, Christopher A. (Deanna) Bogue, and Randy Scalzitti. Cherished grandfather of 12 and great grandfather of 11. Jerry is also survived by his brothers Rich and Bill, sister Shirley, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by sisters Mary Lou, Pat, and Sharon.

Veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of the American Legion Post # 261. Jerry was a road truck driver for 38 years retiring from ABF to play golf. He loved wood working, carpentry, but most of all enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Visitation Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until time of service at 7:30 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL 11300 W. 97th LN. (1 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. An inurnment will be held at a later date at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the or Humane Indiana preferred. For more information 219-365-3474 or

www.elmwoodchapel.com