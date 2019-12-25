Jerome (Jerry) Fromm

MUNSTER, IN - Jerome (Jerry) Fromm was born on January 3, 1927 in New York, NY and died on December 23, 2019 in Munster, IN. Married to Eileen (Barton) Fromm, she was his beloved best friend and companion for 73 years. He was the devoted father of Barbara (Tom) Quinlan and Gayle Alderson, the cherished grandfather to Matthew (Cyndi), Michael (Lanie), Daniel (Jillian), Sarah (fiance Jason), and Max (Siri), and three great grandchildren, Tyler, Zachary, and Jack. Jerry was a friend to many---most noteworthy his group of childhood friends since third grade, "The Boys from the Bronx". Predeceased by parents, Irving and Gela, and brother, Isidore (Izzy).

After serving in the US Navy, Jerry became a savvy businessman, first as a partner in Nu-Method Cleaners in East Chicago and later the owner-operator of Fifth Avenue Supply in Gary. He was a member of SCORE, a mentoring program to assist new business owners, a tutor/mentor to underprivileged children, and a Community Hospital Volunteer. He was a dedicated member of Congregation Beth Israel and belonged to the Jewish Federation, B'nai B'rith, and Jewish War Veterans.

Jerry was an outstanding role model to everyone he encountered. His family will deeply miss his wisdom, kind-hearted, easy-going spirit and his inspiring optimism.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Interment will be at Beth El Cemetery, Portage, IN.

In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a contribution to The Jewish Federation of Northwest Indiana, Hospice of the Calumet Area, or a .

