Jerry Higgins

Jerry Higgins, born January 27, 1955, passed away March 14, 2020. He was a great car mechanic, loved to hunt and be outdoors, he was always there to help anyone in need. He loved his family very much and worked hard at making sure they knew that.

He's preceded in death by his beloved wife Cathey Higgins, loving son Jerry Higgins Jr., parents Carlous and Thuela Higgins, Brainard Hemphill and Jonell Travis; sisters Karen Ford and Debbie Wilson and brother Danny Williams.

He is survived by his daughters Teresa Fox and Brandy Higgins; son William (Kathy) Higgins; sisters Louise(Mike) Berry, Betty (Rodger) Epps; brothers Bruce (Teresa) Hemphill and Ricky Hemphill; nine grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

You will be missed dearly by all who knew you, until we meet again.