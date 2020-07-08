1/
Jerry J. Ferda
1940 - 2020
CLAM LAKE, WI - Jerry J. Ferda age 80 of Clam Lake, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020. He was born in Gary, Indiana to Jerry Ferda Sr. and Pauline Norton on June 15, 1940. He graduated from Gary, Indiana's Tolleston High School in 1958. Jerry was a beloved and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He leaves behind his wife of 27 years, Chris. He also leaves behind his sons Mark (MaryLynn) and Michael (Amber); grandchildren Nathan (Carolyn) and Colleen; great grandchild Enzo, his stepmother Mildred Ferda; sisters-in-law and several nieces and nephews. Jerry dedicated his life not only to his family, but also to his community, having spent 20 years on the Portage Police Department. He also graduated from the FBI Academy in Quantico, VA. Upon retirement Jerry moved to live in the other love of his life, "The Cabin" that he and his father originally built in northern Wisconsin. He and Chris spent the past 26 years there making new friends and welcoming family. He was the laughter at the table, the voice of reason when one was needed and the guy everybody loved to like.

The family is planning a private ceremony and burial. Arrangements made with EDMONDS & eVANS FUNERAL HOME, PORTAGE CHAPEL. Memorial donations can be made to the Northwoods Humane Society. https://www.northwoodshumanesociety.org/donate--membership.html

To leave online condolences to the family, please visit www.ee-fh.com.




Published in The Times on Jul. 8, 2020.
