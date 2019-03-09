Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Loconto.

Jerry Loconto

HOBART, IN - Jerry Loconto, of Hobart, passed away March 5, 2019 at the age of 97. Jerry was an exceptionally talented athlete, playing football for Horace Mann High, and was a skilled softball player, bowler and swimmer as well. In later years, he became an avid fisherman and golfer, and even achieved a hole-in-one (of which he was very proud). Jerry was an honored veteran who served in the US Coast Guard on an escort ship in WWII. Upon returning home he went on to work at US Steel, retiring after nearly 50 years of employment.

He is survived by his brother: Michael (Muriel) Garcia; nieces: Dena Garcia, and Florence (Bill) Metz and their children Jessica and Jeff; nephew: Michael (Cathy) Garcia and their children Mike and Daviana; sister: Marian Loconto and her children Renee, Cindy, Jeffrey and Marcus; and numerous cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Elizabeth; his parents: Rocco Loconto and Florence Garcia; and sister: Antoinette Arnold.

Jerry was a loving and devoted man who treasured his family above all else. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME, 5100 Cleveland Street, Gary, on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 PM, with a Rosary service offered at 4:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, March 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, 2949 Willowcreek Road, Portage. Entombment at Calumet Park Cemetery to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation for spinal cord injury, 636 Morris Turnpike Suite 3A, Short Hills, NJ 07078. To make online contributions, please visit give.reeve.org/give. For more information, call 219-980-1141 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com.