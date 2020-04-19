Jerry (Gerald) Selzer

ROANOKE, TX - Jerry (Gerald) Selzer age 77, passed away Saturday April 11, 2020 at his home in Roanoke, TX after a long battle with cancer.

He is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Faith Selzer; devoted sons Scott (Cathy), Greg (Jenn), Chris (Anji) Selzer, all of Texas; Philip VanOstrand of Oklahoma; Casey (Caitlin) Koelbl, daughter Kathleen (Patrick) Kennedy of Chicago; grandchildren Kailee, Jillian, Maddox, Brynn Selzer and Keegan and Rowan Kennedy. Dear brother-in-law to Judith (Glenn) DeMario, and mother-in law Diane Chonacki Schulz of Indiana.

Jerry was a retired executive from Computer Task Group (NY), an avid golfer, and a devoted family man.

A mass celebrating Jerry's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Jason Chonacki Scholarship Fund at the University of St. Francis; Office of Development, 500 Wilcox, Joliet, IL 60435.
Published in The Times on Apr. 19, 2020
