Jerry "Bubba" Sprague

Jerry "Bubba" Sprague passed away on March 8, 2019 at the young age of 73. He attended Lew Wallace High School in Gary Indiana, married his high school sweetheart. He is survived by Laverne and their four daughters: Kim, Michele, Lori and Jaime, two sons in law Rob and Scott who have never been in laws but "sons", eight grandchildren, one great grandchild and many others who felt as though they were loved as his own.

Jerry was honored and proud to be active in the Indiana Patriot Guard. He was loved by many and will be forever missed. It is a sad day here on earth, but he is rejoicing with those who preceded him in death: parents, mother and father in law, sister, brothers, son, and many close friends.

Friends are invited to visit with Jerry's family Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 2:00 until the time of the 7:00 p.m. Memorial Service at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Patriot Guard Honors will follow the service.

www.burnsfuneral.com