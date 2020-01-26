Jerry Tuttle

LOWELL, IN - Jerry Tuttle, age 71, of Lowell, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Mardie Tuttle; children: Effie (Jeff Barber) Tuttle, Eli Tuttle, and Benjamin Tuttle; sisters: Rhoda (late Bob) Hooper, Alice (late Harold) Radi, Laura (Dennis) Drummond and Mary (Charles) Tappe; and many nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents: Dale and Florence Tuttle; brother, Jay Tuttle; sister, Jane Tuttle; and nephew Aaron Drummond.

Jerry retired from Andrew Corporation as Marketing Director, where he managed corporate marketing in 28 countries. Throughout his career and life, he influenced and mentored many young proteges. His frequent travel instilled in his children a passion for international travel.

A true raconteur, Jerry could converse with anyone about any topic, sprinkling conversations with his quick wit and subtle puns. He was an avid golfer, expert pianist (especially ragtime) and multi-faceted creator: writing short stories, composing crossword puzzles, sculpting functional objects of art and constructing memory shadow boxes for loved ones. He enjoyed attending estate sales where he found many intriguing and unusual objects. His collections included blue glass, miniature beer mugs, family memorabilia, coins and many unique items of historical interest or esthetic appeal. Jerry's interest in history, politics, world geography and art informed his extensive and passionate stamp collecting.

Private services were entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.

