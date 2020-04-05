Jesse B. Eversole

HEBRON, IN - Jesse B. Eversole, age 77, of Hebron, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at St. Anthony's Hospital in Crown Point, IN.

Jesse is survived by his wife, Patricia Eversole; his four children: Patty (Robert) Law, Pamela (Daniel) Weimer, Michael Eversole, and Jessica Eversole; his grandchildren: Lauren Schwarz (Jake Hearin), Zachary Weimer and Emilia Weimer, Alexis and Aliyah Boone, and Alijah and Mia Eversole; his sister, Anna Lois (James) Hornsby; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Jesse was born at home on July 15, 1942 to Cecil and Callie Eversole, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Aline (Palmer) Boggs of West Virginia.

After graduating from Whitesburg HS in Kentucky in 1962, he relocated to NW Indiana to accept a job at Inland Steel, but quickly returned home to marry the love of his life, Patricia Powell in 1964. Together they moved to Indiana. He left Inland Steel and began working at Bethlehem (Mittal) Steel in May, 1967 where he loyally worked until his retirement in February 2014.

Jesse loved spending time outdoors boating, hiking, and spending time at his favorite place, the Dunes National Lakeshore. He took great pride and enjoyment maintaining an impeccable yard and lawn. He was kind, gracious and humble and was always there to offer a helping hand to anyone in need.

Jesse was a member of the Hebron Christian Church for almost 40 years. He will be dearly missed by those who were blessed to know him.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTER in Crown Point, IN. Due to the current circumstances restricting travel and gatherings, a Celebration of Life for extended family and friends will be announced at a later date.

View Jesse's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.