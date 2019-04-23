Jesse O. Ellis Sr.

Service Information
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
4859 Alexander Ave
East Chicago, IN
46312
(219)-397-0971
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
4859 Alexander Ave
East Chicago, IN 46312
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Fern Oaks Cemetery
Griffith, IN
View Map
Obituary
Jesse O. Ellis, Sr.

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Jesse O. Ellis, Sr., age 95 of Merrillville formerly of East Chicago, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Golden Living Nursing Home in Merrillville.

Survivors: children, Peggy Ellis, Kathy Ellis, Jesse (Ruby) Ellis, Jr., James Keith Ellis, Judy Ellis, Willie (Burnetta) Ellis; daughter-in-law Angelia Ellis and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by wife, Lucille Ellis; son, Claudell Ellis; daughter, Desiree Brock; brother, Ruben James Ellis; sisters, Doretha Wroten Smith and Olivia Wilson.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 4859 Alexander Avenue, East Chicago with graveside services immediately following at Fern Oaks Cemetery in Griffith.

Mr. Ellis was retired from U S S Lead and a veteran of the U S. Navy.

Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Ellis family during their time of loss.
Published in The Times on Apr. 23, 2019
