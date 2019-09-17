Jessie J. (Downey) Ingram

  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - Mary Anne & Elden LaHayne
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
7:30 PM
Jessie J. Ingram (nee Downey)

HAMMOND, IN - Jessie J. Ingram nee Downey, age 79, of Hammond, passed away suddenly on Friday, September 13, 2019. Loving mother of David A. Ingram of Kipling, North Carolina and Joseph S. Ingram, III of Benton, LA. Devoted sister of Milton (Edna) Downey, JR and Hazel (Abraham) Hubbard. Proud grandmother of seven and dearest great-grandmother of six. Fond aunt, cousin, and friend of many. Preceded in death by her son Darnell Ingram of Michigan City, Indiana; her parents Milton and Rosie Downey; and her sisters Ruby (late Cecil) Henson and Martha (late Joe) Hubbard; her brother D. C. Downey; and her husband Joseph S. Ingram, Jr.

Friends are invited to celebrate Jessie's life on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 2:00 PM until time of Service at 7:30 PM with Pastor James "Jim" E. Ferguson officiating at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME, 6955 Southeastern Avenue, Hammond, IN. There will be an additional service in Kentucky followed by a burial at Downey Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. For further information regarding services, please contact LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME at 219/ 845-3600 or visit our web site at www.lahaynefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times on Sept. 17, 2019
