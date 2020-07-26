Jessie Louis Martinez

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Lou passed away on the afternoon of Tuesday July 21, 2020, in Merrillville, IN. He was born August 5, 1924 in Ponca City, Okla. His mother died when he was 4 years old and his father then moved the family to Gary, IN. Unable to care for the children while he worked, his father placed Lou and his brother in the Carmelite Home for Boys in Hammond, IN and his two sisters in the Carmelite Home for girls in East Chicago, IN. Louis attended St. Joseph's School while in Hammond, IN. When Lou was 12 years old his father brought him and his brother to Gary to live with him. Lou then attended school but quit when he was 16 and went to work to earn enough money to bring his sisters home, but WWII intervened, and he enlisted in the Army.

Lou was assigned to the 264th Field Artillery Battalion and received his basic training at Camp Swift, TX, and became a Gunner on an 8' Howitzer. After completing basic training his unit went on maneuvers in LA. and then went to Camp Hood, TX for further training. From there they were shipped to Europe, where they participated in numerous campaigns including the Battle of Northern France, Ardennes (Battle of the Bulge), Rhineland, and Central Europe. Louis attained the Rank of Sergeant while in the service.

Louis worked in Gary for Taylor Forge for 18 years and after the plant closed, he operated an auto body repair shop until he retired. During this period he also worked for his son Joe at Archie's Auto Recyclers in Merrillville. Lou was an avid sports fan and lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan. Louis always considered himself blessed with the beautiful family God presented him with.

Lou is survived by his two sons: Louis (Pat) Martinez, and Joseph (Melissa) Martinez, his three daughters: Yolanda (Robert) Santos, Lisa (Richard) Mazzio, and Laure Jean (Timothy) Gilliam. He is survived by his five granddaughters: Michele (Timothy) Jurgens, Cheryl (Craig) Taylor, Linda (Ryan) Montgomery, Sara Martinez and Bianca Marie Martinez. In addition, he survived by his great grandchildren - his four great grandsons: Timothy and Zachary Jurgens, Andrew Taylor, and Jasper Montgomery; and his four great granddaughters: Kayla McCabe, Madison Taylor, Jessica Jurgens, and Lilah Jane Montgomery.

Louis is preceded in death by his parents, Estefania and Pedro Martinez; his brothers: Pete Contreras, Leonard Martinez, Tony Sanchez, Joe Moore, John Sanchez, Benny Sanders, James Sanders; in addition to his sisters: Conception (Frank Pancho) Sanchez, Flora Gonzalez, Pauline Sanchez Prieto, Mary Lou Martinez, and Frances Martinez; and most recently, his beloved wife of 62 years, Helen Martinez of Merrillville.

www.mycalumetpark.com