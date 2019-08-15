Jesus Campos

Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
46321
(219)-924-3333
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
View Map
Jesus Campos

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Jesus Campos, age 93, of Schererville, formerly of East Chicago, IN passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Concecion Campos; daughter, Estela; sons, Jesus (Rosa), Carlos (Gaicela); grandchildren, Carlos, Ashley, Marcos, Jorge, Beth, Laura (late Jeremy), Crystal, Ben and Andy; great grandchildren, Alexander, Xavier, Charlotte and Gabriela; and sister, Lucia Cuellar He was preceded in death by his parents, Jorge and Alverta Campos.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery Hammond, IN. Visitation will be on Saturday, at the funeral home, from 10:00 a.m. until the 12:00 pm. service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Campos family. www.kishfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times on Aug. 15, 2019
