Jesus Campos

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Jesus Campos, age 93, of Schererville, formerly of East Chicago, IN passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Concecion Campos; daughter, Estela; sons, Jesus (Rosa), Carlos (Gaicela); grandchildren, Carlos, Ashley, Marcos, Jorge, Beth, Laura (late Jeremy), Crystal, Ben and Andy; great grandchildren, Alexander, Xavier, Charlotte and Gabriela; and sister, Lucia Cuellar He was preceded in death by his parents, Jorge and Alverta Campos.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery Hammond, IN. Visitation will be on Saturday, at the funeral home, from 10:00 a.m. until the 12:00 pm. service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Campos family.