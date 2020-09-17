1/1
Jethro L. Summers
1953 - 2020
HAMMOND, IN - Jethro Lewis Summers, 66, of Hammond, passed peacefully on the morning of September 12, 2020 at Community Hospital in Munster, IN.

He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years Beth (nee Pokrajac), his daughters Amy (Dan) Podobinski, Melanie (Jeff) Fausch and Denise (Dave) McClure and his adoring grandchildren Emily, Erin, Andrew and Benny as well as several nieces and a nephew.

Jethro was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Marguerite and by his brother Matt Summers.

Friends are invited to meet with the family at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Ave., Hammond (Hessville) on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for visitation. A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. with Dan Nichols, Minister officiating. Due to COVID-19 guidelines face mask are required.

Jethro was born in Chicago, IL on December 15, 1953 to Everett and Marge Summers. He was a 1972 graduate of Gavit High School in Hammond and on September 12th of 1975 he married his sweetheart Beth. Jethro spent more than 40 years as an employee of Inland Steel. He worked as a Maintenance Technician Mechanic and Griever at Suncoke Indiana Harbor Operations as well as in Mobile Maintenance at the #2 Coke Plant. He retired October 1, 2016. Jethro loved bowling, golf and had a great fondness for fishing and the family trips to the North Woods of Wisconsin were a highlight of every summer. He was an avid fan of all Chicago sports teams, especially the Cubs and Bears, as well as the Boston Red Sox.

Jethro's retirement granted him the free time to enthusiastically support the musical and athletic endeavors of his beloved grandchildren.

Jethro loved life and was the very definition of a people person and he cherished spending as much time as he could surrounded by the ones he loved. TPIO!!! In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital would be appreciated. For additional details please contact BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME (219)844-1600 or visit www.bockenfunerals.com.



Published in The Times on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bocken Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
18
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Bocken Funeral Home, Inc.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 16, 2020
Dear Summers Family - May I express to you my deepest sympathy on the loss of your Beloved Jethro. To Beth, His Beloved Wife, my Heart
is at a loss for words that Jefthro passed on your 45th Wedding Anniversary. You and He had a beautiful life together.
Remember He is in Heaven amongst the Angels and He will always
be at your side "in spirit" for another 45 years.
May He rest in eternal peace and let perpetual light shine upon Him.
With Sincere Sympathy, Marcia Ulan, St. John, Indiana
Marcia Ulan
Friend
