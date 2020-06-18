Jewel M. Bordner
1929 - 2020
Jewel M. Bordner

CROWN POINT, IN - Jewel M. Bordner, (nee Krahl), age 90, late of Crown Point, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Loving wife of the late Duane K. Bordner. Devoted mother of Julie (Rick) Lee, Joy VanDerAa, and Jeanette (James) Pierson. Proud grandmother of Joshua, Angela, David, Joy, Brittney (David) Bouwman, Kyle (fiancee Rosaleen) VanDerAa, Avery Pierson, Alex (Jessica) VanDerAa, Brooke VanDerAa, and late Kevin David; great-grandmother of Halen Jett Bouwman. Dearest sister of Eris Bundren-Knakmuhs, Colleen Smith, Tom Krahl, and the late Carol Murray. Kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Walter and Myrtle Krahl.

A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 12:30 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, with Rev. Mike Silverstein officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Hospice of the Calumet Area, in Honor of Jewel.

For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com.




Published in The Times on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Memorial Gathering
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Smits Funeral Home
JUN
20
Memorial service
12:30 PM
Smits Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN 46311
219 322-7300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 12, 2020
Our hearts are broken for the passing of your sweet mother... our precious Aunt Jewel... She was always so kind and loving when we visited her. We love you and are praying for you all during this difficult time...
From our hearts...
Brad & Brenda Smart
Family
June 12, 2020
Beautiful Jewel
Julie Lee
Daughter
June 12, 2020
Jewel, Coleen, Myrtle, Carol &amp; Eris
Julie Lee
Daughter
June 12, 2020
Jewel and Duane
Julie Lee
Daughter
June 12, 2020
My beautiful Mom. So many wonderful memories. I will miss her loving and kind spirit.
Julie Lee
Daughter
