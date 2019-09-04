Jill Carolyn Norwine

DeMOTTE, IN - Jill Carolyn Norwine 70, of DeMotte, passed away on August 31, 2019 at the Oak Grove Christian Village with her loving family by her side. Born on March 10, 1949 in Gary, IN to the late Ted "Pete" (Vivian Garra) Reformat. Jill was a 1967 graduate of Merrillville High School. She was married to Paul Edward Norwine on September 16, 1967 in Griffith, IN. Jill worked for many years in Real Estate. She was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church, the ladies sodality, and DeMotte Tops. Jill enjoyed theater, and most of all spending time with her family.

Jill is survived by her husband; Paul, children; Paul(Theresa), Phillip(Nikki), Scott(Leslie), brother; Peter(Tammy) Reformat and grandchildren; Zander, Zachary, Maggie.

A visitation for Jill will be held on Friday September 6, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 AM at the St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 334 15th Street SW, DeMotte, IN 46310, a funeral mass will be held on Friday September 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the St. Cecilia Catholic Church with Father Dennis Faker officiating, burial will follow in the Cemetery of the Resurrection in DeMotte. Jill will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

